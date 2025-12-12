Succinct Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.62 Million (PROVE)

Succinct (PROVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Succinct has a total market cap of $82.10 million and $10.62 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Succinct has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Succinct token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Succinct

Succinct’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official website for Succinct is www.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official message board is blog.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs.

Succinct Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 0.42194469 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $10,516,938.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Succinct should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Succinct using one of the exchanges listed above.

