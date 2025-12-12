Orderly Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORDER)

Orderly (ORDER) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Orderly has a market cap of $18.13 million and $5.05 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orderly has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orderly token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orderly Token Profile

Orderly launched on August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,242,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. Orderly’s official message board is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork.

Orderly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,242,670.86508116 with 351,174,064.75677291 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.10358651 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $5,067,572.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orderly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

