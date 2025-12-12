MYX Finance Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MYX)

MYX Finance (MYX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One MYX Finance token can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MYX Finance has a market cap of $385.20 million and $38.64 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MYX Finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,191.98 or 0.99775773 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,053.51 or 0.99616732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MYX Finance was first traded on May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. The official message board for MYX Finance is medium.com/@myxfinance. The official website for MYX Finance is app.myx.finance. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,473,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 3.06501911 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $38,629,406.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

