Crypterium One Day Volume Hits $0.07 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $0.07 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

