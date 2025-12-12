Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $92.24 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

