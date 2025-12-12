Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Receives $297.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.0714.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $264.55 on Friday. Labcorp has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $293.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Labcorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Labcorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 74,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

