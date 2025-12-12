Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,008.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $935.73 and its 200-day moving average is $816.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

