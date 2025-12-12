Kitching Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Kitching Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kitching Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VTV opened at $193.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $193.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.