Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SLB Limited $SLB

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.02.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,795.22. The trade was a 22.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $3,871,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

