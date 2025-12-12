Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $56,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,008.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $935.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.80. The company has a market capitalization of $953.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,163.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.