Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,122 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

PEP stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

