Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,405 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Snowflake worth $265,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,899,720.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.30, for a total value of $12,951,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,250.80. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,360 shares of company stock worth $53,391,315. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.