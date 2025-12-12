Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Reduces Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP decreased its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,352 shares during the quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SLB by 19.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SLB by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter worth $4,096,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.02.

In other SLB news, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,795.22. The trade was a 22.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $3,871,337 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

