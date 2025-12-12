Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.0 million. Netskope also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.530–0.510 EPS.

Netskope Stock Up 4.4%

NTSK opened at $23.50 on Friday. Netskope has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTSK. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netskope in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Netskope in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,238,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,525,325. This trade represents a 21.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,104,000. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth approximately $19,776,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $17,460,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,241,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift.

Featured Articles

