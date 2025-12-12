Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.0 million-$190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.0 million. Netskope also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.530–0.510 EPS.
Netskope Stock Up 4.4%
NTSK opened at $23.50 on Friday. Netskope has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27.
Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTSK
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,238,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,525,325. This trade represents a 21.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,104,000. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth approximately $19,776,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $17,460,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,241,000.
About Netskope
We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netskope
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Dividend Powerhouses: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.