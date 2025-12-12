Q4 EPS Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Lifted by Analyst

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $108.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,607,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after buying an additional 232,361 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 268.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.