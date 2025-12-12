GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on GCT Semiconductor from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of GCTS stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. GCT Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Analysts forecast that GCT Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCT Semiconductor

In related news, Director Hyunsoo Shin acquired 25,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,579.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 737,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,468.48. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,358 shares of company stock valued at $58,058. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $37,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

See Also

