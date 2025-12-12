Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 10,838 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Nebula Research & Development LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,368 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $150.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.