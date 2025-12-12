Soros Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $584,452.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,523.24. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 175,489 shares of company stock worth $26,972,956 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

