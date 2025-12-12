Soros Capital Management LLC Sells 110,035 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Soros Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,035 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.2% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $305.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.66 and its 200 day moving average is $255.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $313.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

