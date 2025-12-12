Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,027 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,508.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,318,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,170,000 after acquiring an additional 106,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4%

Zoetis stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $181.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

