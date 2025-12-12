Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,264,615,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $807,713,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,210,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,993,000 after purchasing an additional 555,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,295,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.76.

TMO opened at $578.31 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

