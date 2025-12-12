Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,715 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $309.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.77. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

