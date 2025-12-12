Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Decreased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $385,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 519,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 202,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

