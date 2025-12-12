Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $55,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX opened at $155.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $157.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

