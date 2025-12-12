Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $323,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 343,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 195,038 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 87.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 127,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,760,000 after buying an additional 1,132,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

