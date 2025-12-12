Operose Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management accounts for 0.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,323.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $301.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 96.17%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

