Luxor Capital Group LP Cuts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Luxor Capital Group LP lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,877 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for 1.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $23,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,440 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,144,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,237 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $142,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The firm had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jones Trading began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

