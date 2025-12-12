Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

