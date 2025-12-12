MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $106.28 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208,440 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.86% of YPF Sociedad Anonima worth $106,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 697,600 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 387,674 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima during the second quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 244,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of YPF opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.35). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

