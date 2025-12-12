AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $223.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 496.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.