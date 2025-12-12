Operose Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC now owns 414,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VEA stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

