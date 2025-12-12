MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $128.97 Million Holdings in USA Compression Partners, LP $USAC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,001 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 4.32% of USA Compression Partners worth $128,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.25. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $250.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.50%.

About USA Compression Partners

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.