Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $132,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $283.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $283.81.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $8,791,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

