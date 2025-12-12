Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $156.79 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

