Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Lowered by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,874 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $148,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $181.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

