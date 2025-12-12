HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

VO opened at $297.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $297.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

