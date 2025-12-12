Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,135 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 5.15% of Centrus Energy worth $160,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $272.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 37.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.36.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

