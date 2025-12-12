MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,504,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535,966 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 2.72% of Coeur Mining worth $155,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 84.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,881,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,348 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,592,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,407,000 after purchasing an additional 723,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Coeur Mining by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 350,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 218,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 874,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. Cormark downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.