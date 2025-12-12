MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 13,515 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Pentair worth $115,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Pentair by 19.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 169,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pentair by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pentair by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.6%

PNR opened at $105.84 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

