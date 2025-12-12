Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Nucor worth $205,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,171,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,778,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,501,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,858,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,856,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,059,000 after purchasing an additional 177,420 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

NUE opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

