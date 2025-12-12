MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,362 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 9.89% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $188,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,320.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

COPX opened at $69.15 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

