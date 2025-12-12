Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,767 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KGI Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9%

PayPal stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

