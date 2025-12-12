Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,861 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $82,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $270.23 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

