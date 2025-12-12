Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,647,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,037% from the average daily volume of 403,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.44.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.