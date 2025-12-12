SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price objective (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SE stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.92. SEA has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 552.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.