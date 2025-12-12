Citigroup Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Hold

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.08.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $231.09. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $253.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 86.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 63,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 78.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

