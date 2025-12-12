Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $183,837,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $346.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.35.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

