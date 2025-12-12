PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Up 47.4% – Should You Buy?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,231,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,143% from the average session volume of 54,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

PJX Resources Trading Up 47.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$26.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

