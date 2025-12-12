Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.52 on December 12th

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.5213 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LCR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Leuthold Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.