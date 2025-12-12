VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 12th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 88.7% increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCRD opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 99.68% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $144,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

